Old Men Caught Watching Porn On A Public Bus In Lagos (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
The men while watching the porn
A Twitter user @kishinsight has shared the video of two old men who were spotted watching porn while on a bus heading to Ajah from CMS in Lagos.

Read Also: BBNaija Is Pornography: Rep Committee Chair On Women Affair

In the video, the men were seen seating in the front seat of the commercial vehicle with the eyes fixed to the screen of their phones as they enjoy the pornography.

His words:

“So, These men in their (obviously) 50s watch pron in public bus going to Ajah from Cms. They are actually sitting in the front seat and enjoy themselves from Cms to Ajah under bridge (last bus stop). This happen last night

Watch the video below:

0

