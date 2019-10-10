Older Women’s Vagina Are Wider; Says 45-Year-Old Arrested For Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl

Popular activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has shared the story of a 45-year-old man who was arrested for defiling a 12-year-old minor.

In his confessional statement, the suspect said he prefers minors to older women because their vaginas are usually tight.

As shared by the activist below:

UPDATE- 45-YEAR OLD MAN RAPES A 12-YEAR OLD CHILD

Last night, our BBI team busted a 45-year old pedophile that raped a 12-year old girl in Asaba Housing Estate.

Victim’s hymen broken and she’s currently receiving medical treatment.

The pedophile admitted his crime saying “OLDER WOMEN’S VAGINAS ARE WIDE, hence he needed a small child with a tight one for his own satisfaction”.??

The suspect is currently detained in police custody. We will ensure justice is served accordingly.

A few weeks ago, I updated the alarming rate at which pedophiles are raping underaged children. I also posted what needs to be done and the need for the Government to get involved.

You won’t be happy seeing your child below 15years turned to a sex slave.