Omokri Prays For Leah Sharibu’s Freedom At 900-Year-Old Church In Ethiopia

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and foremost campaigner of Leah Sharibu, has taken his #FreeLeahSharibu campaign Ethiopia.

Taking to Twitter, Omokri shared a video of himself at the 900-year-old rock-hewn church at Lalibela, Ethiopia.

He said:” Praying for #FreeLeahSharibu, yesterday at the 900-year-old rock-hewn church at Lalibela, Ethiopia. The giant structure you see in the background is a 3 storey church carved out of a mountain. The original Ark of the Covenant is reputed to be right here in Ethiopia.”