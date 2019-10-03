One-Eyed Man Arrested Over Serial Killing Of 15 People In Ogun

A one-eyed man identified as Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command in connection with the serial murder of 15 people in Ikenne area of the state.

According to reports, the suspect is alleged to be the leader of the dreaded Eiye confraternity in the area and his arrest led to a wild celebration among residents of the community.

Confirming his arrest. Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state’s police spokesman said he confessed to the killing of one Kabiru who is alleged to be a member of a rival cult group.

“The suspect Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade who has been on the wanted list of the Command was arrested on the 21st September 2019, following intensive surveillance and technical investigation into his activities,” he said.

Read Also: Police Arrest Port Harcourt Hotel Serial Killer

“Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

On interrogation, he admitted being the leader of the Eiye cult group in Ikenne and its environ, he equally confessed being responsible for the killing of one Kabiru who he claimed to be a member of a rival cult group. His arrest has elicited wild jubilation in Ikenne and its environs.”