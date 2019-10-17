Onitsha Fire: ‘We Are Really On Our Own In This Country: Ebuka

Following the inferno that razed the popular Ochanja market in Onista, Anambra, on Wednesday, popular TV host, Ebuka Uchendu, has fumed over the inability of the fire service to put out the fire.

According to reports, the fire started after a tanker laden with PMS feel into a ditch and spilled its content, resulting in multiple explosion.

Fire service was said to have quickly mobilized to the spot but was unable to put out the fire. As a result, angry mob were said to have prevented other fire trucks from making further attempts.

Read Also: Ahead Of Man Utd Vs Arsenal Clash, Ebuka Uchendu, Spotted In Manchester (PHOTO)

Ebuka while reacting commiserated with the victims of the ugly incident before going on to lament that ‘we are really on our own in this country.’

He wrote;

“Last night was a lot. We really are on our own in this country… Those images from Onitsha are still so heartbreaking.

May the departed Rest In Peace”

See tweet below: