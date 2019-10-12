Only Fools Say Money Can’t Buy Happiness: Reno Omokri

Popular social media minister, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to ‘shake some conventional table’ as he posits that money can buy happiness.

He expressed that only foolish folks think money cannot buy happiness. According to him, money can make things happen.

Also Read: Buhari Wants Nigerians To Be Uneducated: Reno Omokri

However, the social media minister pointed out that money cannot buy joy as it is the fruit of the spirit.

See his tweet below: