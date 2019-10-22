‘Only God Can Cancel Me:’ Says Naira Marley

Naira Marley has taken to his official Twitter handle to tweet that ‘Ony God can cancel him’, despite getting set to resume his hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos for a hearing on his alleged internet fraud case.

The singer was only granted N2m bail with two sureties in like sum during the first hearing in May.

The singer reportedly flew into the country from London on Sunday as a result of the case.

What he wrote below:

Only God can cancel me

