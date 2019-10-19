Oritsefemi’s Former Partner, Chi Junglist, In Critical Condition [PHOTOS]

by Eyitemi
Oritse femi and Chi Junglist
Oritsefemi and Chi Junglist

Chibudo Obinkwo popularly known as Chi Junglist, a former ally, and musical partner of Oritsefemi, is reportedly down and critically ill with an unknown illness.

The duo started out as ‘The Junglist Boys’ in 2006 at the famous Ajegunle area in Lagos before parting ways in 2006.

A recap of what happened between the duo below:

In 2006, The Junglist Boys broke up following an obscure disagreement between the two artists making up the group.

Music partners Oritse Femi and Chi-Junglist did their best to launch their individual solo careers, but only Oritse Femi hit the ground running following the release of “Elewon” and “Flog Politician”.

The release of the two songs threw Oritse into limelight and quickly warmed him into the hearts of Ajegunle youths and music audience and later the very classic “Flog Politician” album.

However, a few months after the breakup with his group (Junglist Boys) his partner, Chibudo, stage name “Chi-Junglist” released a diss record after Oritse Femi’s successful “Flog Politician” became a street anthem in Ajegunle (JMJ Quarters, Tolu, Alayabiagba, Oyewole, etc.). Chi-Junglist accused Oritse Femi of being a cheat and that it was he who deserved to be flogged and not politicians.

Chi’s beef track met no response from Oritse Femi as he (Oritse Femi) later went on to release another successful single “Mama Lati” which featured “Rocksteady” another Ajegunle singer.

Attempts by friends and associates of the artists to squash their beef was unsuccessful as it is believed that till date the two (Chi-Junglist and Oritse Femi) still hold grudges with each other.

 

Tags from the story
Chi Junglist, Oritse Femi
0

