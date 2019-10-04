Oscar Nomination: Nollywood Actress, Kerry Washington Writes Genevieve In Igbo Language

by Valerie Oke
Genevieve Lionheart
Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji

Kerry Washington, Hollywood actress, showed that her Hollywood based husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, has transferred the Igbo speaking gene to her as the popular screen diva congratulated actress Genevieve Nnaji in Igbo language, following Lionheart‘s nomination for an Oscar award.

It all began with Genevieve breaking the news on her Twitter handle and the Hollywood actress swiftly congratulated her in Igbo.

What Genevieve wrote:

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has chosen LionHeartthemovie to represent Nigeria for the 2020 Academy Award for Best International Film! We are grateful for this recognition and proud to carry the torch. Thank you all for the love and support thus far.

Read Also: I Am Pained With What Am Seeing: Uche Jombo Says As Genevieve;Lion Heart; Makes Oscar Nomination

Kerry’s congratulatory message:

This is glorious!!!!!!!!!!!!! Also… Anyi nwere ike i ga rie nri ehihie n’oge n’adighi anya?

Genevieve reply:

Nwunye anyi daalu. Ka eme ya ngwa ngwa maka anyị nwere okwu. Love you sis.

Tweets below:

 

