Oshiomhole Was Never Attacked In Edo: Police Commissioner

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed, has said that there was no attack on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole or on his residence in Benin City.

The CP said this in a chat with journalists on Monday, while urging troublemakers to steer clear of the state.

The Police Commissioner said, “To the best of my knowledge, no one had access to the house of the National Chairman. When he came into the State, we beefed up security around him, from his house to the Oba’s palace, from there to the airport before he left for Abuja.

Read Also: Oshiomhole Reacts To Attack On His Residence In Edo

“Let me use this medium to warn troublemakers that Edo State is very peaceful and calm. The State is the most peaceful in the South-South Region of Nigeria.

“We will do everything according to the law to ensure that the peace the people of Edo State enjoy is not truncated and any attempt by anyone to cause trouble in the State will be resisted with maximum force,” he noted.