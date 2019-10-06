Osinbajo, 3 Others To Be Kicked Out Of Aso Rock: Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Fani kayode
Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, says vice president Yemi Osinbajo, along with three others are set to be kicked out of Aso Rock, despite his begging and lobbying.

His words:

Despite all his begging and lobbying, I have it on good authority that ProfOsinbajo is still on his way out. 3 names have been shortlisted as possible replacements. Yemi is as good as gone. He should just pray for a peaceful and scandal-free exit. That is the best he will get.

