Osinbajo Is On His Way Out Of Aso Rock: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on the way out of Aso Rock.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister expressed that the vice president has begged to retain his position, but all his plea has fallen on deaf ears of the President.

He went further to express that three candidates have been shortlisted to replace the vice president.

See his tweet below:

