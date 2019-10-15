‘Our Son Was Born Blind’ – Cobhams Asuquo’s Wife Speaks

Ojuolape Veronica Asuquo, wife of talented singer Cobhams Asuquo, in an exclusive interview has opened up about their son.

According to Ojuolape, their son was born blind adding that her son’s blindness has made her closer to God.

Ojuola, a PR expert, tied the knot with her husband Cobhams Asuquo in 2010. A year later, they welcomed their first child in the US and discovered months later that he was visually impaired.

“The elephant in the room in my life in the past six years is pretty much… So, I got married, and we got pregnant. My pregnancy was fantastic, I didn’t even know I was pregnant, found out I was pregnant, still wasn’t sure I was pregnant because I didn’t have any symptoms.

“Everything was so smooth. And then fast forward to four months after my son was born and the doctor was like ‘his eyes are not following’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean he’s not following?’

“And then suddenly, as a mother, your heart just starts palpitating.”

She continued saying her doctor who is also a gynaecologist, then sent her off to a paediatrician and after series of tests in Nigeria and abroad, they confirmed that her son, David Asuquo cannot see with his physical eyes.

Ojuolape said this made her question her spiritual strength. She added that she is making progress reason she can finally share her story in the open.

David Asuquo, 7, is also a pianist just like his famous father Cobhams Asuquo.