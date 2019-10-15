Our Standard Of Living In Naija Is Sad: Don Jazzy

Marvin Record owner, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has lamented the standard of living in Nigeria.

The music producer who is currently in Berlin said seeing a lot of Nigerians suffering makes it very uninteresting to enjoy his wealth.

He tweeted: “ That’s the thing about us in Nigeria. Is it too much faith I will call it? Or we re just too…. I don’t know the word to use. “You will have money set and you will just be seeing people suffering and your money no go sweet you spend.

“Our standard of living in Naija is sad o ahhhh. It’s not fair. “No matter the amount of money you have, you will still ball mediocre balling in that Nigeria. ”

“Yeah, I am in Berlin. But I normally feel this way whenever I leave the country. No matter the country I go to, small or big, I just get ashamed for us,” he wrote.