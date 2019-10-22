Outrage As Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi Commissions Tippy Taps For School Pupils

Enugu State’s First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi has reportedly commissioned tippy taps constructed for primary school pupils in the state.

A foundation that belongs to the wife of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi allegedly constructed the tippy taps, to aid pupils of Amechi Primary School in the Awkunanaw community of Enugu South Local Government Area in washing their hands.

Following the commissioning of the project, many Nigerians have reacted to the project as many were seen mocking the First Lady and her foundation.

READ ALSO – Enugu State Police Command reacts to the multiple rape allegations at Flavour’s Concert

See Photos Here:

See Reactions Here:

Enugu State's First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions 'State of the Art' Tippy Tap hand washing facility. The year is 2019. pic.twitter.com/fiMKViQSf6 — Pastor Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) October 22, 2019

Enugu people did this happen?

I am not sure what the First Lady had in mind but these children are only seeing a Monkey post for football⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dQ2QryGxyH — Mr Fredrick (@fredwave) October 22, 2019

I have a couple of positions on this Enugu First Lady “contactless handwashing” 1. It makes no sense turning that scene into a ceremony with camera men and all the bravado. That’s what “eye service” has brought us in the country. — OvO (@kaineneomeli) October 22, 2019