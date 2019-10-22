Outrage As Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi Commissions Tippy Taps For School Pupils

Enugu State’s First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi has reportedly commissioned tippy taps constructed for primary school pupils in the state.

A foundation that belongs to the wife of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi allegedly constructed the tippy taps, to aid pupils of  Amechi Primary School in the Awkunanaw community of Enugu South Local Government Area in washing their hands.

Following the commissioning of the project, many Nigerians have reacted to the project as many were seen mocking the First Lady and her foundation.

See Photos Here:

How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)

See Reactions Here:

 

