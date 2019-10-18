Over-Exposure To Phones, Laptops Could Lead To blindness: Expert

A consultant ophthalmologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Chioma Uchendu has warned against over exposure to smartphones and other devices like computer and television screens to avoid damaging the eyesight.

According to Uchendu, while speaking in an interview with NAN in Umuahia on Friday, said that over-exposure to such devices could cause dry and allergic eyes.

Uchendu noted that the blue-violet light peeking out from the screen was potentially harzardous to the eyes, and could lead to long-term problems, including blindness.

“It’s advisable to reduce ‘computer vision syndrome’, that is, feasting your eyes on a computer for a long time, because of the rays that come out from there, especially an LED computer, laptop or phone,” she said.

“Putting your eyes for a long time on a particular screen is not good because it can lead to symptoms of dryness in the eyes.

“Read for a while, at least for about 30 to 40 minutes, then remove your eyes from the screen for about five to six minutes so that you don’t end up with eye strain.”

As a precautionary method, she urged people who used glasses, including those that did not have refractive error, to use anti-glare glasses, and as recommended by an opthalmologist to protect the light rays from coming directly into the eyes.