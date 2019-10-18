Over-Exposure To Phones, Laptops Could Lead To blindness: Expert

by Valerie Oke
Blindness

A consultant ophthalmologist at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Chioma Uchendu has warned against over exposure to smartphones and other devices like computer and television screens to avoid damaging the eyesight.

According to Uchendu, while speaking in an interview with NAN in Umuahia on Friday, said that over-exposure to such devices could cause dry and allergic eyes.

Uchendu noted that the blue-violet light peeking out from the screen was potentially harzardous to the eyes, and could lead to long-term problems, including blindness.

Read Also: ‘Our Son Was Born Blind’ Cobhams Asuquo’s Wife Speaks

“It’s advisable to reduce ‘computer vision syndrome’, that is, feasting your eyes on a computer for a long time, because of the rays that come out from there, especially an LED computer, laptop or phone,” she said.

“Putting your eyes for a long time on a particular screen is not good because it can lead to symptoms of dryness in the eyes.

“Read for a while, at least for about 30 to 40 minutes, then remove your eyes from the screen for about five to six minutes so that you don’t end up with eye strain.”

As a precautionary method, she urged people who used glasses, including those that did not have refractive error, to use anti-glare glasses, and as recommended by an opthalmologist to protect the light rays from coming directly into the eyes.

 

Tags from the story
Chioma Uchendu, Federal Medical Centre, Ophthalmologist, Umuahia
0

You may also like

LAWMA Supervisors Earning N20,000 Monthly Owed Five Months Salary

Afenifere Renewal Group: National Confab Should Have Come Before Centenary Celebration

All Hope Not Lost On Nigeria, Says Obasanjo

N/Delta Militants Alert Buhari To Coup Plot By Top Military Officers

Over Three Thousand Impounded Motorcycles Destroyed in Lagos

Baga Killings: Shettima Vows To Leave Govt. House And Live Among Baga People If…

Two Policemen Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Killing PDP Members

Four Policemen Killed In Shootout With Armed Robbers In Kogi

Kwara APC General Secretary, Afolayan Is Dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *