Parents Of UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Celebrate Their Son’s Victory (Video)

Nigerian born Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in round two to become the undisputed middleweight champion at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The 30-year-old mixed martial artist stretch his unbeaten run in the UFC 243 rings to 18 bouts – 14 by knockouts and just four by referees decisions.

Despite coming into this fight as an underdog, Adesanya left with the belt just after the second round of the fight.

However, the highlight of the fight was not when the fighter knocked out Whittaker, but when his parents dressed in all white jumped in celebration of their son’s feat.

After being given the belt, the Nigerian dropped the belt in front of his parents as he prostrated to them.

Watch their celebration below: