Parents Of UFC Fighter, Israel Adesanya Celebrate Their Son’s Victory (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian born Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in round two to become the undisputed middleweight champion at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya and his parents

The 30-year-old mixed martial artist stretch his unbeaten run in the UFC 243 rings to 18 bouts – 14 by knockouts and just four by referees decisions.

Also Read: Genevieve Nnaji congratulates Nigerian UFC champion, Israel Adesanya

Despite coming into this fight as an underdog, Adesanya left with the belt just after the second round of the fight.

However, the highlight of the fight was not when the fighter knocked out Whittaker, but when his parents dressed in all white jumped in celebration of their son’s feat.

After being given the belt, the Nigerian dropped the belt in front of his parents as he prostrated to them.

Watch their celebration below:

Tags from the story
ISRAEL ADESANYA, ufc
0

You may also like

House Committee Summons NFF to Defend Brazil 2014 Budget

Mourinho: Lukaku Did Not Want To Fight For Place

Manchester United Agree £103m Deal For Pogba

Super Eagles Striker, Ighalo Reacts To Death Threats To His Family

Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Who Wins Tonight’s Encounter?

Crystal Palace names Roy Hodgson as new manager

Roma Lands Free Agent Ashley Cole

Injured Leon Balogun Recovering Fast

We Are Losing Because We Sold Our Players -Wenger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *