Pastor Beaten By Traditional Worshippers For Disobedience In Edo (VIDEO)

The general overseer of the City of God Rest Bible Ministry, Pastor Destiny Eguaveon, was severely beaten by traditional worshippers for disobeying community order.
According to reports, the pastor was reportedly told not to hold service beyond 8am as a part of the annual Ikpoleki festival.
Read Also: Pastor, Masquerade Go Eyeball-To-Eyeball During Evangelism In Market Place (VIDEO)
The order was said to have been given by the chief priest of the community.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Traditional worshippers severely beat pastor for disobeying their order . . Pastor Destiny Eguavoen, the G.O of the City of God Rest Ministry, was on Sunday beaten up by youth of Urora, #EdoState, for flouting the community’s order to stop church service before 8am because of the annual Ikpoleki festival . . According to TheNation, the Chief Priest of the community, Chief Ugiagbe Aiwaguore, had ordered everyone to stay indoors for the festival. . . All churches were asked to end their sunday service before 8am, but Pastor Eguavoen flouted the order, prompting the youth to storm his church and beat him. 📹📹: ITV