Pastor Beaten By Traditional Worshippers For Disobedience In Edo (VIDEO)

The general overseer of the City of God Rest Bible Ministry, Pastor Destiny Eguaveon, was severely beaten by traditional worshippers for disobeying community order.

According to reports, the pastor was reportedly told not to hold service beyond 8am as a part of the annual Ikpoleki festival.

Read Also: Pastor, Masquerade Go Eyeball-To-Eyeball During Evangelism In Market Place (VIDEO)

The order was said to have been given by the chief priest of the community.

Watch the video below: