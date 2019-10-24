Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo And Family Enjoy Vacation In Milan

The Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is enjoying his life as he vacations in Milan with family.

The preacher who has been faced with many battles this year was in no dull moment as he was smiling in the pictures.

The preacher prayed for laughter as he shared new pictures of himself and his family in Milan for vacation.

