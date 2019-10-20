Pastor David Wilson Deserves Headies Award: Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has used her Instagram to show support for Pastor David Wilson.

Following the Headies Awards yesterday, many Nigerians took to Twitter to say that Pastor David Wilson deserves an award following a recent scandal.

Information Nigeria recalls that in a recent video on the Internet, the pastor was caught in a questionable act with a female member from his church.

That said, Tonto Dikeh has agreed to Nigerians call that the pastor deserves a Headies Award.