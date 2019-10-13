Pastor Fatoyinbo Going From Strength To Strength Despite Challenges: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA) is growing from strength to strength.

The former minister said he was privileged to worship at the church of the embattled pastor who was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigerian soul singer, Timi Dakolo.

In a tweet on Sunday, Fani-Kayode said he had a great experience worshipping at COZA saying Pastor Fatoyinbo going from strength to strength expire his challenges.

He tweeted: I had the privilege of worshipping at @cozaglobal today and it was a great experience. @BiodunFatoyinbo is going from strength to strength despite his challenges and today’s message, which was about how Abram became Abraham, was mindblowing and awesome. It was an honour to be there.