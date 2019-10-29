Pastor Jailed For Allegedly Stealing Turkeys, Goats In Osun

by Temitope Alabi
Osun pastor
Osun Pastor

The Osun state police command has arrested a pastor identified as Solomon Oni Opaalade for allegedly stealing turkeys and a goat, threatening the owner of the livestock with charms.

Opalade was arraigned before a magistrates’ court on Monday, October 28th.

The Principal State Counsel from the State Ministry of Justice, Adekunle Adeniyi told the court that Opalade stole nine turkeys valued at N270,000 and a goat valued at N18,000 from one Oluwasegun Hammed.

The pastor allegedly committed the offence at Baruwa area in Osogbo. The state counsel continued saying Opaalade also threatened the owner of the livestock with. The pastor pleaded not guilty.

Chief magistrate Mrs Adijat Oloyede declined the pastor bail and ordered that he should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center till the 12th of December.

