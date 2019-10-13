Pastor, Nollywood Actor, Others Spray Dollars During Church Service (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi

A new video has surfaced on social media capturing the moment a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, and other big boys make dollars rain during a church service.

In the video, Pastor Chukwuemeka, who is the general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry (A.K.A the land of freedom) was spotted dancing while the Nollywood actor and his friends throw straps of local and foreign currencies at him.

Read Also: Pastor Smacks Wifes Bum In The Public, Says It’s Not Rotten (VIDEO)

They then joined him on the dance floor as the altar was flooded with money.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Pastor Chukwuemeka, Zubby Michael
0

You may also like

FG to post NYSC members to rural areas from next year.

FG to post NYSC members to rural areas from next year.

Nigerian TV Divas Go Head-to-Head

5 Nigerian Actors That Blow Us Away Everytime With Their Style

RECIPE: Easy Tips To Make Plantain Mosa

Twitter user who started 2017 as a promiscuous lady finds love in Jesus

Must Read – That Awkward Moment When Someone Flirts With Your Spouse

Recipe: Almond And Apricot Biscotti

Recipe: Almond And Apricot Biscotti

Army Impostor In Court For Allegedly Assaulting LASTMA Officers

Healthy Living: Why Do We Get Muscle Cramps?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *