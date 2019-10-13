Pastor, Nollywood Actor, Others Spray Dollars During Church Service (VIDEO)

A new video has surfaced on social media capturing the moment a Nigerian pastor, Pastor Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, and other big boys make dollars rain during a church service.

In the video, Pastor Chukwuemeka, who is the general overseer of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry (A.K.A the land of freedom) was spotted dancing while the Nollywood actor and his friends throw straps of local and foreign currencies at him.

They then joined him on the dance floor as the altar was flooded with money.

Watch the video below: