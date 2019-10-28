Pastor Obufour Asks Member To Smoke Weed During Church Service (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Ghanaian pastor Obufour has been spotted giving a man a wrap of weed to smoke in church.

The pastor has also hinted that it will be the last time that the man would be smoking.

The unidentified man who seems to be struggling with the addiction of smoking was also spotted puffing the smoke off in the church auditorium.

The pastor identified as Pastor Obufour hinted that moment to be the last time for the man.

The moment also placed church members in shock as they watched the man smoke right before their eyes.

Watch The Video Here:

