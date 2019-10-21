Pastor Odumeje Hits Church Member With Crutches During Healing Service (Video)

Controversial man of God, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere alias Odumeje was filmed slamming crutches on a church member’s leg during a healing service.

In the now-viral video, the spiritual director of Holy spirit Intervention ministry kept hitting the crutches on the injured leg of the man in an attempt to resuscitate it.

The controversial pastor had sparked outrage online after he acted a scene in World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, where he picked up a woman on his shoulder, turned around and slammed her in fleet of chairs.

Information Nigeria recalls the Anambra-based cleric was spotted dancing along with choreographers to Peter Okoye’s One More Night song in his church.

Watch the video below: