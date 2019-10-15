Pastor Odumejeje Dances To Peter Okoye’s Song In Church (Video)

Anambra-based pastor, Emeka Odumejeje has caused a stir online after he was spotted dancing along with choreographers to Peter Okoye’s One More Night song in his church.

The controversial spiritual director of Holy spirit Intervention ministry was celebrating his birthday during Sunday service and he had invited dancers to perform at his church.

Many had expected that they would at-least dance to Christian song but it turns out they had plans of their own as singer, Peter Okoye and Niniola’s One More Night song came on.

The song which is termed ‘a party jam’ is a tale of love and sexual intentions.

The pastor and the dancer also did the song’s signature dance step during their performance on the pulpit with a bit of Zanku and Leg Work dance.

Members of the congregation trooped out to spray money while he danced.

Watch the video below: