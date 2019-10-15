Pastor Odumejeje Dances To Peter Okoye’s Song In Church (Video)

by Amaka

Anambra-based pastor, Emeka Odumejeje has caused a stir online after he was spotted dancing along with choreographers to Peter Okoye’s One More Night song in his church.

Emeka Odumejeje
Pastor, Emeka Odumejeje

The controversial spiritual director of Holy spirit Intervention ministry was celebrating his birthday during Sunday service and he had invited dancers to perform at his church.

Many had expected that they would at-least dance to Christian song but it turns out they had plans of their own as singer, Peter Okoye and Niniola’s One More Night song came on.

The song which is termed ‘a party jam’ is a tale of love and sexual intentions.

The pastor and the dancer also did the song’s signature dance step during their performance on the pulpit with a bit of Zanku and Leg Work dance.

Members of the congregation trooped out to spray money while he danced.

Read Also: Gedoni Goes Emotional After khafi Describes Him As ‘Salt Of Her Life’ (Video)

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
anambra state, Pastor Emeka Odumejeje
0

You may also like

Royal Family prepares for first royal gay wedding

Is Game Of Thrones Season 6 Too Slow Paced?

Carl Ikeme retires from football after battle with Cancer

Flashback to when Simi was begging Don Jazzy to listen to her mixtape 4 yrs ago

Tonto Dikeh takes powerful prayer for her son online, as he turns 17 months today

Comedian Basketmouth’s Emotional Message To Remember His Mum

Orezi warns Nigerian artistes to desist from copying his new hairstyle

Funke Akindele Plays Host To CNN At Her Home (Photos)

Lose weight or risk losing your jobs – Nigerian Customs boss to Officers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *