Pastor Rapes Teenager After Luring Her To Hotel For Deliverance

An Anambra based pastor simply identified as Chukwuma has landed in the police net after luring a teenage student to a hotel then raped her under the guise of conducting a deliverance session on her, The Nation reports.

According to the girl who later oped up to her family members, she was instructed to meet the pastor by her mum after booking an appointment with the man of God.

Her words:

“My brother who had been attending the church invited me and my mother to come and experience miracles in the church. “After booking an appointment with us for a deliverance session the following day, I was shocked when the pastor told me that I was observing my monthly menstrual period. “Immediately I got to the church, the pastor asked me to go and wait for him close to an ATM within the area.

She added that he then met up with her after close to an hour and gave her a drink for purification before he asked her to hop into the car;

“On our way, I started feeling dizzy and the next place I saw myself was in a hotel room where I saw blood stains on the bed sheets. “It was then it dawned on me that he had drugged and raped me. As I screamed and wanted to leave, he held me and insisted I should enter his car to drop me off.

“I was forced to open up having suffered psychological and other traumas which has been affecting my academic performance since after the incident. “Besides, I find myself always getting moody which have made me restrict my interactions with peers. “I want the full weight of the law to be meted on the pastor because I know he may have been into such dirty game. He can’t go unpunished.”

Confirming his arrest, Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the case has been taken over by the Public complaint response unit (PCRU) Abuja.