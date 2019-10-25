Pastor Rapes Teenager During Deliverance In Anambra

A pastor identified as Chukwuma has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a Pastor or raping a teenage student during deliverance.

The teenage victim while speaking to newsmen on the incident said the Pastor had told her mother she needed to come for deliverance. The victim went on to state that the suspect promised to pay her school fees prior to the deliverance session.

She said, “My brother who had been attending the church invited me and my mother to come and experience miracles in the church.

“After booking an appointment with us for a deliverance session the following day, I was shocked when the pastor told me that I was observing my monthly menstrual period.

“Immediately I got to the church, the pastor asked me to go and wait for him close to an ATM within the area.

“I actually went without suspecting any foul play, believing his intention was to cash the money for my school fees he had earlier promised to pay.”

She continued saying the randy Pastor came around an hour later requesting that she accompanies him on a visit to some of his colleagues.

She said, “On our way, I started feeling dizzy and the next place I saw myself was in a hotel room where I saw blood stains on the bed sheets.

“It was then it dawned on me that he had drugged and raped me. As I screamed and wanted to leave, he held me and insisted I should enter his car to drop me off.

“I was forced to open up having suffered psychological and other traumas which has been affecting my academic performance since after the incident.

“Besides, I find myself always getting moody which have made me restrict my interactions with peers.

“I want the full weight of the law to be meted on the pastor because I know he may have been into such dirty game. He can’t go unpunished,” she narrated soberly.

Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the case has been taken over by the Public complaint response unit (PCRU) Abuja.