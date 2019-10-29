Pastor Shares Photos Of Suspected Robber Sleeping Unclad At Robbery Scene

A Nigerian pastor, Ephraim Ononye shared photos of a suspected robber sleeping stark naked after he allegedly broke into his house in Obosi, Anambra.

Taking to Facebook, the clergyman wrote:

“The thief/Hired killer…..

“I was doing the work of my father at Power House Assembly ground, Abakaliki chapter on Sunday 27/10/2019…

“And the thief/hired killer came to my house in Obosi at night, he succeed in breaking through the front door…

“Who knows what happened to him when he entered my house?

“Just this morning, I started receiving calls from my village people, telling me that a young man, an unknown face

was lying down, sleeping in front of my house totally nacked as at 7am and all his clothes were found inside my building.”

See more photos below: