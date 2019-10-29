Pastor Shares Photos Of Suspected Robber Sleeping Unclad At Robbery Scene

by Amaka Odozi

A Nigerian pastor, Ephraim Ononye shared photos of a suspected robber sleeping stark naked after he allegedly broke into his house in Obosi, Anambra.

The suspected thief/hired killer sleeping stark naked in front of the pastor's house after breaking in
The suspected thief/hired killer sleeping stark naked in front of the pastor’s house after breaking in

Taking to Facebook, the clergyman wrote:

“The thief/Hired killer…..

“I was doing the work of my father at Power House Assembly ground, Abakaliki chapter on Sunday 27/10/2019…

“And the thief/hired killer came to my house in Obosi at night, he succeed in breaking through the front door…

“Who knows what happened to him when he entered my house?

“Just this morning, I started receiving calls from my village people, telling me that a young man, an unknown face
was lying down, sleeping in front of my house totally nacked as at 7am and all his clothes were found inside my building.”

Read Also: Clergyman’s Daughter Marries 3 Men At Once

See more photos below:

 

Nigerian pastor shares photos of a "thief/hired killer" sleeping stark naked in front of his house after breaking in

Nigerian pastor shares photos of a "thief/hired killer" sleeping stark naked in front of his house after breaking in

Nigerian pastor shares photos of a "thief/hired killer" sleeping stark naked in front of his house after breaking in

Nigerian pastor shares photos of a "thief/hired killer" sleeping stark naked in front of his house after breaking in

Nigerian pastor shares photos of a "thief/hired killer" sleeping stark naked in front of his house after breaking in

 

 

Tags from the story
Obosi Anambra, Pastor Ephraim Ononye
0

You may also like

LAGBUS To Provide Free Bus Services On Christmas Day

Illegal Bunkering Is Criminal & Must Be Stopped – Asari Dokubo

Convicted Makers Of Killer Baby Syrup Appeal Jail Sentence

Nigeria Will Overcome Current Challenges – Kumuyi

Sack Of 16,000 Doctors Unjustifiable, Insensitive — Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Obasanjo, A ‘Serious Embarrassment’ To Military – DHQ

Chibok Girls: N/Delta Activist Alleges ‘Underground Pressure’ On Jonathan To Sack Service Chiefs

NLC Kicks Against Mass Retrenchment Of Workers In Kogi

Beggar at day, prostitute at night, this video of young cocaine addict, will leave you sad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *