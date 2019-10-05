Pastor Smacks Wifes Bum In The Public, Says It’s Not Rotten (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Pastor Obinim
Pastor Obinim

A new video is currently trending on social media capturing the moment Pastor Obinim, the general overseer of International God’s way Church, was caught smacking his wife’s bum in the full glare of the public.

In the video, the controversial Ghanaian cleric was heard saying the bum is solid and not rotten. Apparently, he made the statement in reaction to some critics who say his wife’s bum is rotten.

While smacking the wife’s bum, she was seen changing positions and laughed gleefully.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
pastor obinim
0

