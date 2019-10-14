Pastor Teaches Congregation How To Do Doggy Sex Style (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
The pastor while teaching members
The pastor while teaching his members

An unknown Ugandan pastor is currently trending on social media after a video wherein he was teaching his church members how best to go doggy on their partner surfaced.

In the now-viral video, the pastor was seen using one of the ladies from the church as an illustration.

He asked her to go down low, bring out her bum before going on to hold her waist.

He then illustrated to the congregation on how best to wine the waist so as to get a maximum result.

Read Also: [Video]: Bridesmaid And Best Man Go Doggy

While we are yet to ascertain the name of the church, below is a short clip of the demonstration.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kEx5zAgf0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

0

You may also like

“Your Government Is A Failure, God Is Angry With You” – Oyedepo To Buhari

Dangote, Bono Consider Partnership to Address Humanitarian Crisis in North-East

Four Nigerian Peacekeepers Killed in Sudan

Making calls at filling stations is a criminal offense – Police

Six ways to have your dream wedding without breaking the bank

Senator Dino Melaye visits Kogi State, warmly welcomed by the Police (Photos)

Lagos State government sends warning to militants in the state

Muslims protest against Donald Trump

They wanted to force me to cut my hair – Man Who Killed His Grandparents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *