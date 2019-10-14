Pastor Teaches Congregation How To Do Doggy Sex Style (VIDEO)

An unknown Ugandan pastor is currently trending on social media after a video wherein he was teaching his church members how best to go doggy on their partner surfaced.

In the now-viral video, the pastor was seen using one of the ladies from the church as an illustration.

He asked her to go down low, bring out her bum before going on to hold her waist.

He then illustrated to the congregation on how best to wine the waist so as to get a maximum result.

Read Also: [Video]: Bridesmaid And Best Man Go Doggy

While we are yet to ascertain the name of the church, below is a short clip of the demonstration.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3kEx5zAgf0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link