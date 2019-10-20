Pastor Tears Bible; Feeds His Church Members With It

by Temitope Alabi
A pastor is currently trending following a video which surfaced showing him feeding his Church members with the bible.

The video captured the said pastor tearing a bible which he then uses to feed his church members.

Social media users have since taken to different platforms to condemn the pastor for this.

This is coming just hours after a pastor’s sex video surfaced online. The said pastor, Pastor Wilson, was seen in bed with a woman reportedly not his wife.

