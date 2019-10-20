Pastor Tears Bible; Feeds His Church Members With It

A pastor is currently trending following a video which surfaced showing him feeding his Church members with the bible.

The video captured the said pastor tearing a bible which he then uses to feed his church members.

Read Also: ‘Lady In Pastor Wilson’s Sex Video Is The Daughter Of His Wife’s Best Friend’ – Pastor Thaddeus (Video)

Social media users have since taken to different platforms to condemn the pastor for this.

This is coming just hours after a pastor’s sex video surfaced online. The said pastor, Pastor Wilson, was seen in bed with a woman reportedly not his wife.