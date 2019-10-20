Pastor Tears Bible, Feeds It To Church Members To Eat As Food (Video)

by Amaka

A video circulating online shows the bizzare moment a yet-to-be identified pastor tore a Holy Bible into pieces to feed his church members to eat as food.

African Pastor Tears Bible, Feed To Congregation
The pastor then ordered his church member to chew and swallow, who willingly obliged.

The action of this pastor has been heavily criticised  by some social media users as they stated his actions have no biblical backing.

This is coming barely 24 hours after a video showing a popular pastor, Wilson speaking in tongues while eating up a woman emerged online.

Watch the video below:

