Pastor Wilson: Pastors Are Not Meant To Put Their Tongues In Certain Places ⁠— Fani Kayode

by Eyitemi
Fani Kayode while reacting to the viral video of Pastor E. Wilson eating a woman’s pussy shared that there are certain places pastors are not meant to put their tongues and that vaginas are certainly not one of them.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further described what the pastor was caught doing as ungodly, unacceptable and utterly disgusting.

His words:

What Pastor Wilson was doing to that lady was ungodly, unacceptable and utterly disgusting. Pastors are not meant to put their tongues in certain places and that is one of them. I am shocked to the marrow. #PastorWilson

