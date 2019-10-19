Pastor Wilson Reacts To Viral Sex Tape, Says ‘God Made Woman For Man’

Pastor David Wilson, the senior pastor of the Bible Way Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc. in Texas, U.S, has finally responded to his leaked sex tape.

In a video posted on Twitter, Pastor Wilson referred to those criticising him as hypocrites and said: “I’m a pastor that likes p*ssy”.

Also Read: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Video

He added “For those of you that have an issue with me on a beautiful black woman…fu*k you…..I’m a real man, I’m real about who I am and remember that God made a woman for the man…..”

Watch video below: