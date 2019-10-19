Pastor Wilson Was Eating Too Fast And From Bottom To Down, I Eat Better Pussy Better Than That: Pastor Thaddeus Matthews

Pastor David Wilson of BibleWay Ministries & World Outreach Inc set social media on fire on Friday after a video wherein he was spotted eating a woman’s pussy hit the internet.
However, some people mistook the sex tape pastor for Pastor Thaddeus Matthews, a controversial Memphis man of God because of their striking resemblance.
Reacting to this, pastor Matthews shared that he eats pussy but better than pastor Wilson. He further added that the former was eating it from too fast and from bottom to down, something he says is not his pattern.
He made this known via his Instagram post.
What he wrote below:
So on several pages including Twitter and Youtube persons are using my pic stating that I am Pastor Wilson Lol, I’m sure most know the difference but just in case, yes I eat pussy but my skills are much better Pastor Wilson was eating to fast and from bottom to top and my style is from top to bottom. Haters thanks for keep making me great.