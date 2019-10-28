PDP Mocks Kogi Gov For Gifting Rolls Royce To Monarch Ahead Of Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Kogi state has mocked Governor Yahaya Bello for buying a Rolls Royce to a traditional ruler in the state whose area suffers bad roads.

According to the PDP, owing to the bad roads dominating the monarch’s area, the car gift is nothing but a ”Greek gift”.

Tajudeen Yusuf, a house of representatives member and director-general of the campaign council, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Yusuf also said, “In the face of all manifestations of desperation by Kogi APC, the PDP is increasingly certain of success in the November 16 polls and for this, we sincerely thank all our party leaders, grassroots activists and the entire citizenry of Kogi state whose determination to sweep out the outgoing governor and his grossly insensitive leadership only assures of a coming victory celebration for PDP in Kogi state,” he said.

“The Kogi state APC has immediately tried to imitate us but with their usual trademarks of deceit and falsehood.

“In the history of Kogi state, no governor ever presented a Greek gift in the form of a used Rolls Royce car to a paramount traditional ruler in whose domain the roads have been neglected for four years.

“They further advertised their failure by ‘commissioning’ hurriedly renovated structures at the School of Health Technology in Idah and naming it after the governor’s wife and his running mate.

“The people see through all the deprivations and failure in Kogi state and we are fully assured that there are incontrovertible signs of coming victory, even as Kogi APC imitates us, using its usual deceit and false moves.”