PDP Reacts To Atiku’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Final Judgement Comes From God

by Valerie Oke
PDP National chairman, Secondus
Uche Secondus

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the appeal filed by it and its Presidential candidate at the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the apex court decision, which dismissed their appeal, Secondus said it had come but that the final judgement comes from God.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP national chairman said, through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said that Atiku won the election.

“The nation’s apex court has ruled but the final judgement comes from God Almighty” he said.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP. Even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019.

“The international community knows you voted for PDP. If Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate Judge,” he said.

