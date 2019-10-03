Peter Okoye Exposes Man Who Begged Him For Money (Photo)

Peter Okoye
Nigerian Artist Peter Okoye

Nigerian artist and dancer, Peter Okoye has exposed a man who sent him a direct message asking and begging him for money.

While he didn’t the many any reply at the moment, he, however, went on to expose him to his followers.

The man who was asking for money got no reply, so he went on to comment on one of his posts, however, he sent a negative comment.

In his own words: “Oga you no sabi anything than to dance mr audio money. You no sabi sing at all, shey na music be this one wey you release abi nonsense?’

That was when he dragged him out.

