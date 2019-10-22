Photo Of Yinka Ayefele’s Adorable Triplets Emerges Online

Nigerians can can finally get a glimpse of Popular gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele’s 3 months old triplets which is currently trending online.

Information Nigeria recalls the 51 year old singer and music producer, who is confined to a wheelchair from a tragic accident, had denied reports of his wife, Temitope giving birth to a set of triplets in June.

Reports claim the couple welcomed their bundles of joy in a hospital in Maryland, United State of America after they were without children for over 25 years.

The Fresh 105.9 FM owner, later, confirmed it was true during a live radio programme tagged “Let’s talk about it” which was anchored by Enitan Olusegun Bamidele on his Ibadan owned radio station.

The now viral photo shows the children with a couple, identified as the Jimohs.

See the photo below: