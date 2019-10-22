Photo Of Yinka Ayefele’s Adorable Triplets Emerges Online

by Amaka

Nigerians can can finally get a glimpse of Popular gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele’s 3 months old triplets which is currently trending online.

Yinka Ayefele and his wife
Yinka Ayefele and his wife

Information Nigeria recalls the 51 year old singer and music producer, who is confined to a wheelchair from a tragic accident, had denied reports of his wife, Temitope giving birth to a set of triplets in June.

Reports claim the couple welcomed their bundles of joy in a hospital in Maryland, United State of America after they were without children for over 25 years.

The Fresh 105.9 FM owner, later, confirmed it was true during a live radio programme tagged “Let’s talk about it” which was anchored by Enitan Olusegun Bamidele on his Ibadan owned radio station.

The now viral photo shows the children with a couple, identified as the Jimohs.

See the photo below:

The Jimohs holding Yinka Ayefele's triplets

