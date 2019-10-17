[Photo/Video]: Rihanna Puts Her Sexy Body On Display

by Temitope Alabi
Multi-award winning singer and songwriter Rihanna has taken to her IG page to share a sexy new photo of herself in a black bathing suit.

The ‘Diamond’ singer put her stunning figure on display in the two-piece which did a great job showing off her taut midriff and flawless skin, in turn tensioning her millions of fans.

This is coming just days after she posted a video of herself vibing to Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s song while in the car driving with a friend.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
Burnaboy, Rihanna
0

