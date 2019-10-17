[Photos]: 2019 BBNaija Housemate, Kim Oprah Steps Out In See-Through Outfit

by Temitope Alabi
Kim Oprah
Kim Oprah

2019 BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah is hell-bent on garnering all the attention she truly deserves.

The model wowed as she stepped out for an event recently, ensuring that eyes were popping out of their sockets and jaws dropped.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Kim Oprah Bags Endorsement Deal With Lipton (Photo)

Rocking a sheer animal print outfit, Kim ensured she had eyes on her body as she left many wondering if she wore an underwear for this outfit.

Kim had her hair parted in the middle and straightened to each side of her face.

She captioned the photo;

“Up to no good as per usual.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Kim Oprah
0

You may also like

MC Galaxy and Khafi

MC Galaxy Accept Khafi’s Apology, Asks For Her Account Details

Mortuary Attendant Caught On Video S*xually Assaulting Ghana Singer, Ebony’s Corpse!!

Homos3xuality: S-Dot cautions MI

Wizkid nominated for MOBO Award [Full List]

may still go back to school –Odunlade Adekola

#EndSARS: Nigerians Call for Scrapping of SARS

Dangote Cannot Afford To Buy Arsenal Football Club – Etcetera Writes..

Actress Mercy Aigbe Re-Follows Her Estranged Husband, Lanre Gentry On Instagram

Corps member with 6 different bank accounts for employment scam has been apprehended

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *