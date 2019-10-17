[Photos]: 2019 BBNaija Housemate, Kim Oprah Steps Out In See-Through Outfit

2019 BBNaija housemate, Kim Oprah is hell-bent on garnering all the attention she truly deserves.

The model wowed as she stepped out for an event recently, ensuring that eyes were popping out of their sockets and jaws dropped.

Rocking a sheer animal print outfit, Kim ensured she had eyes on her body as she left many wondering if she wore an underwear for this outfit.

Kim had her hair parted in the middle and straightened to each side of her face.

She captioned the photo;

“Up to no good as per usual.”