[Photos]: Cossy Ojaikor Releases Super Hot Images As She Turns A Year Older

Actress Cossy Ojiakor is causing a stir online with some raunchy photos of herself shared on her IG.

The busty actress, who turns a year older today, took to her IG page to share sexy new images of herself which saw her boobs almost spilling out of her outfit.

Read Also: SeeThrowback Photo Of Cossy Ojiakor Before Her Breast Enlargement

Cossy donned a black crop top with a low-cut neckline, with a matching mini skirt for her birthday shots.

She finished off the look with a blonde wig, red lipstick, and wristwatch.

See another photo below;