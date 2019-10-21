Photos, Details Of Lady In Viral Video With Pastor Wilson Emerges Online

by Amaka

Photos and details of the lady allegedly in Pastor Wilson’s sex tape whom he was feasting on has emerged on the internet.

Pastor Wilson and Corinthia Edwards
Pastor Wilson and Corinthia Edwards

According to reports, the woman, Corinthia Edwards is said to be the daughter of the best-friend to the clergyman’s wife and a screenshot of her Facebook profile shows she lives in the city as the pastor.

The two were reportedly having an affair for a while and the pastor had allegedly given his words to make her a leader in the church choir but he failed to fulfil his promise.

During one of their sexcapades, the lady filmed the video.

Edwards, who was upset at the controversial clergyman, released the clip on the internet.

To make matters worse, the lady had also shared a photo of herself smiling with the words:

You’d be smiling like this too if Pastor Williams wrote the Lord’s Prayer in calligraphy on your south mouth with his tongue.”

The lady has since taken down all her social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram.

