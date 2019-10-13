Photos From Wedding Introduction Of Mr Nigeria 2014 Emmanuel Ikubese And Anita Brows Adetoye

Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese and his fiancee, makeup artist – Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, had their official wedding introduction on Saturday.
This is coming as a shock to many because the First runner-up, Mister World 2014 kept his relationship to Adetoye, popularly known as ‘Anita Brows’, the official make-up artist to Toke Makinwa a secret.
The duo hardly share pictures of each other on their social media pages.
Anita Brows only shared a video of herself getting ready for the introduction on her page.
Read Also: Funke Akindele Finally Shares A Glimpse Of Her Twin Boys Watching TV ( Photo)
See the post and photo below:
View this post on Instagram
Not my usual Saturday, but MY SATURDAY. • • • AsoOke: @deroyalfabrics Gele ties by: @oni_gele Outfit: @alainebyceline Bag: @pinkperfection_accessories Makeup: @anitabrowsstudio Planner: @aflairtorememberevent Rose Jewelry Set: @sterlinglamsofficial • #RoadToBae2020 #TheIntroduction #MissToMrs #PrincessAnita #OndoPrincess