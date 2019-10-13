Photos From Wedding Introduction Of Mr Nigeria 2014 Emmanuel Ikubese And Anita Brows Adetoye

by Amaka

Nollywood actor and model, Emmanuel Ikubese and his fiancee, makeup artist – Anita ‘Brows’ Adetoye, had their official wedding introduction on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ikubese And Anita Brows
Emmanuel Ikubese And Anita Brows

This is coming as a shock to many because the First runner-up, Mister World 2014 kept his relationship to Adetoye, popularly known as ‘Anita Brows’, the official make-up artist to Toke Makinwa a secret.

The duo hardly share pictures of each other on their social media pages.

Anita Brows only shared a video of herself getting ready for the introduction on her page.

See the post and photo below:

 

Emmanuel Ikubese and Anita Brows

