[Photos}: Housewife Places Snake Charm At Husband’s Girlfriend’s Shop

by Temitope Alabi
Angry wife
The people of Efeizomor Street, Boji-Boji Owa, Delta woke up to some drama early this morning after an angry wife stormed a shop owned by her husband’s mistress.

According to online reports, the said wife went on to allegedly plant a snake charm in front of the shop.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke with newsmen said the said woman’s husband is based abroad. He reportedly abandoned his wife and their three children for the young lady.

Angered by this, the angry wife reportedly prepared the charm and placed it in front of the lady’s shop so as to cast a spell that will keep her away from her husband.

See photos from the scene of the incident below

Charm
Charm
Tags from the story
Snake charm
