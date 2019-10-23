[Photos]: Naira Marley Poses With His Mother In Court

Photos of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and his mother in court have surfaced online. Recall his case adjourned to today October 23.

Naira Marley’s adjournment came afterNaira Marley’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo pleaded with the court to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide statements of its prosecution witnesses to the defendant.

Read Also: UNIBEN Students Dress Like Naira Marley For Costume Day (Photos)

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ has been slammed with an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

See more photos of Naira Marley at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi with his mother today;