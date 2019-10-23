[Photos]: Naira Marley Poses With His Mother In Court

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley and mother
Naira Marley and mother

Photos of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and his mother in court have surfaced online. Recall his case adjourned to today October 23.

Naira Marley’s adjournment came afterNaira Marley’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo pleaded with the court to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide statements of its prosecution witnesses to the defendant.

Read Also: UNIBEN Students Dress Like Naira Marley For Costume Day (Photos)

The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ has been slammed with an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

See more photos of Naira Marley at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi with his mother today;

Naira Marley and mother
Naira Marley and mother
Naira Marley and mother
Naira Marley and mother
Tags from the story
EFCC, ikoyi, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

3 Things You Should Always Tell Your Husband

5 Classes of People Who are Liable to Cheating in a Relationship

Deals.Vconnect.com Exhibits Best Online Shopping Deal Site with N5,000 Ram Deal Offer.

Video: ''Why You Won't Make Heaven If You Eat Titus Fish'' - Pastor

Video: ”Why You Won’t Make Heaven If You Eat Titus Fish” – Pastor

I’m Scared To Date Any Guy Because I Feel All Men Are Cheats & Heart-breakers

File photo

Nigerian Life Coach Shares Bible Verse That Supports Oral Sex

One Person Dies As Fire Gut Another Building On Breadfruit Street

Shocking Ways To Get STDs Without Sexual Intercourse

11 Ways to Cheer Yourself up When You’re Feeling Down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *