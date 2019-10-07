Nkechi Blessing Reveals What She Did For Mercy To Win BBNaija Show

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing, an ardent supporter of 2019 BBNaija winner Mercy, has taken to her IG page to reveal what she did to ensure Mercy’s win.

According to the mom of one, who at some point supported Tcaha before the latter was disqualified, she fasted and prayed for Mercy to win.

“I repeat,Dear Lord**The Very day I stop serving you,pls Take my life …I fasted low key and u answered and showed me MERCY …I was for EFE**He won,I stood for MIRACLE ** He Won,to you all it’s just a game,but to me it’s more than just a game…Women Pray to God to instill LOVE in your heart,to always support each other genuinely,Some said I was doing it for the gram,I agree it’s not even about gender what ever,cus at some point in time we all need men in our lives,but the fact remains**WOMEN who say we sef no fit become PRESIDENT? On that note congratulations to the one and only queen of highlights Mercy I fucking love you The sky is your starting point @official_mercyeke ”