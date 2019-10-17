[Photos]: Odion Ighalo Celebrates His Son As He Turns 8

Former Super Eagles striker and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua star, Odion Ighalo has taken to social media to share photos of his son Samuel Ighalo, who turned a year older today.

The proud dad, celebrating his son who turns 8 today, shared photos and penned a short but sweet message alongside,

His birthday message reads thus; ‘Happy birthday to my beloved son Samuel Ighalo. Grow in wisdom and prosper.’

See more photos of the birthday boy below.