[Photos]: Odion Ighalo Celebrates His Son As He Turns 8

by Temitope Alabi
Odion Ighalo son
Odion Ighalo son

Former Super Eagles striker and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua star, Odion Ighalo has taken to social media to share photos of his son Samuel Ighalo, who turned a year older today.

The proud dad, celebrating his son who turns 8 today, shared photos and penned a short but sweet message alongside,

His birthday message reads thus; ‘Happy birthday to my beloved son Samuel Ighalo. Grow in wisdom and prosper.’

See more photos of the birthday boy below.

Odion Ighalo son
Odion Ighalo son
Odion Ighalo son
Odion Ighalo son
0

