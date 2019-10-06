Please Don’t Kill My Baby For Me: Wizkid Tells Teni After Falling

by Valerie Oke
Teni and Wizkid
Teni and Wizkid

Popular Nigeria singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun has cautioned fellow singer, Teni, not to kill his baby for him after the plus-sized singer suffered a fall while trying to show off his gymnastic skills in a mall.

Wiz kid made the comment as a follow up to the sarcasm between the duo as regards the ‘case’ crooner carrying his baby.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Relationship With Wizkid, Why She Hasn;t Remarried (VIDEO)

Teni is currently promoting her new song ‘billionaire’ which she dropped on Friday, October 4th.

See their social media post below:

Tags from the story
Teni, wizkid
0

You may also like

Romelu Lukaku to undergo medicals at Manchester United

Jonathan and David Mark to Join Adeboye and other Clerics in Ibadan as Nigeria Prays for Peace

19 migrants discovered in fuel tanker

France 2019: Drama As Super Falcons Refuse To Leave France

#FWWC2019: Drama Unfolds As Super Falcons Refuse To Leave France

PHOTOS: Lady Involved In Ghastly Accident Moments After Taking Selfie In A Keke

bono

I Have Come Face-to-Face with Boko Haram terrorism – Bono

Dangote appeals to Nigerians for favour ( Read full story )

Chelsea suffers fourth Premier league defeat

Eedris Abdulkareem and other protesters

#RevolutionNow: Eedris Abdulkareem Joins Protest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *