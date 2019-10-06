Please Don’t Kill My Baby For Me: Wizkid Tells Teni After Falling

Popular Nigeria singer, Wizkid, real name Ayo Balogun has cautioned fellow singer, Teni, not to kill his baby for him after the plus-sized singer suffered a fall while trying to show off his gymnastic skills in a mall.

Wiz kid made the comment as a follow up to the sarcasm between the duo as regards the ‘case’ crooner carrying his baby.

Read Also: Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Relationship With Wizkid, Why She Hasn;t Remarried (VIDEO)

Teni is currently promoting her new song ‘billionaire’ which she dropped on Friday, October 4th.

See their social media post below: